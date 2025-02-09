SI

One Incredible Stat Encapsulates the NBA Longevity of Hubie Brown

Brown called his final NBA game on Sunday for ESPN.

Mike McDaniel

ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown announced his final game of his career on Sunday.
ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown announced his final game of his career on Sunday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown announced the final game of his Hall of Fame broadcasting career on Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 135–127.

The 91-year-old Brown has been a part of the NBA for over five decades, first as a coach and later as a commentator. His longevity speaks for itself, as he's still been a key part of ESPN's basketball broadcasting into his early 90s.

Brown's passion for the game is unmatched, and his professionalism and insight into what's happening on the floor has been lauded by all who have come into his path.

To put it into perspective, Brown has coached against or broadcasted games featuring 80% of the players in NBA history, according to ESPN. Truly incredible.

Brown's insight into the game will certainly be missed, but he's left his mark on the NBA for generations to come.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA