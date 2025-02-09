One Incredible Stat Encapsulates the NBA Longevity of Hubie Brown
ESPN NBA analyst Hubie Brown announced the final game of his Hall of Fame broadcasting career on Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 135–127.
The 91-year-old Brown has been a part of the NBA for over five decades, first as a coach and later as a commentator. His longevity speaks for itself, as he's still been a key part of ESPN's basketball broadcasting into his early 90s.
Brown's passion for the game is unmatched, and his professionalism and insight into what's happening on the floor has been lauded by all who have come into his path.
To put it into perspective, Brown has coached against or broadcasted games featuring 80% of the players in NBA history, according to ESPN. Truly incredible.
Brown's insight into the game will certainly be missed, but he's left his mark on the NBA for generations to come.