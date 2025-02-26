NBA Insider Speculates Kevin Durant's Time With Suns Has Expiration Date
After the Phoenix Suns floated Kevin Durant in trade talks at the deadline, the future between the franchise and their star player became murky, at best.
While Durant has brushed off the trade talks in the media, he's now come to an understanding that his time in Phoenix is coming to an end, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
"Well they're gonna trade him, and he knows that," Windhorst said on Wednesday's edition of NBA Today. "And he's actually given you know, there's been a couple opportunities where he could have criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that. He has been very professional about this and I expect that to continue throughout the rest of the regular season."
So what should we expect this summer? Even moving into his late 30s, there will be a market for Durant, who remains one of the league's top offensive players.
"In the offseason, he sorta gave himself a little ad there. He said 'whatever team gets me, you know would make a difference. I'm still in my prime.' So I think he's handled this very appropriately, and look, I know that the Warriors wanted him. It didn't work out. He said 'I want to be there.' The Warriors are doing great, too. They're doing just fine. KD is setting himself up for his last act. I think everybody's intentions are crystal clear here."
Durant will be entering the final season of a four-year, $194 million contract that he signed with the Brooklyn Nets prior to his trade to Phoenix. He'll make $54 million next season, and it's likely that any team that trades for him will want to try to gain assurances that Durant will sign an extension.
The 36-year-old Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season on 53.0% shooting from the floor overall and 40.2% from three.