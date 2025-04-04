Ja Morant Did Another Finger Gun Gesture After He Was Specifically Told Not to Do It
The Memphis Grizzlies walked away with a thrilling 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat Thursday night thanks to Ja Morant's buzzer-beating game-winner, which helped snap Memphis's four-game losing streak.
Morant, who finished with 30 points on the night, was everywhere on the court in the dramatic win over Miami.
With the spotlight shining on him, Morant also had fans scratching their heads when he did another finger gun celebration in the first quarter of the game—the same day the NBA told him it was an "inappropriate" gesture and he should refrain from doing it.
Morant received a disciplinary warning after doing the finger gun gesture during his team's loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Grizzlies star guard spoke about his slap on the wrist after Thursday's win and noted he was well aware of the criticism surrounding his celebration.
“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah, I don’t care no more.”
In Morant's defense, finger guns are a pretty common celebration across the league. But, one would certainly think the Grizzlies star guard—who has a concerning past of gun-related issues—has learned his lesson by now.
NBA fans collectively wagged their fingers at Morant for playing with fire again: