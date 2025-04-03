NBA Makes Disciplinary Decisions on Ja Morant, Buddy Hield Over Finger Gun Gestures
The NBA has completed its investigation of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after Morant allegedly did a finger gun gesture during his team's 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Morant appeared to aim finger guns at Warriors' bench late in the fourth quarter in response to Warriors guard Buddy Hield seemingly performing the same gesture.
Morant and Hield, who each earned technical fouls during the game for their taunts, won't be severely disciplined by the league, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed Thursday.
"NBA issued warnings—no further penalties—to Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Warriors' Buddy Hield along with both teams for gestures on Tuesday night, sources tell ESPN. League ruled the celebrations were not intended to be violent in nature, but inappropriate and should refrain," Charania wrote on X.
It's good news for Morant and the Grizzlies in particular given the star guard's colorful history of gun-related issues.
Morant has been slapped with several suspensions from the NBA in the last two years, including a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season for brandishing a gun during an Instagram live video.