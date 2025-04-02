Ja Morant Had Dismissive Response to NBA Investigation Into His Controversial Gesture
News broke on Wednesday that the NBA would be investigating Ja Morant after he appeared to aim a finger gun gesture at Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in the final seconds of Tuesday night's Memphis Grizzlies loss. Morant, for his part, doesn't seem to think much of it.
A few hours after the investigation became public, Morant tweeted out a dismissive response to the situation from his X account.
"ja this .. ja that," the Grizzlies point guard sent on Wednesday, followed by a laughing emoji.
This is, of course, not Morant's first encounter with gun-related issues and the NBA. He was suspended for eight games during the 2022-23 campaign for displaying a gun at a nightclub and was then hit with a 25-game suspension to kick off the following season for displaying a gun on a social media live stream.
There may now be more discipline in his future after his gesture on Tuesday.