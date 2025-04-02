SI

Ja Morant Had Dismissive Response to NBA Investigation Into His Controversial Gesture

Morant doesn't seem to think much of the league looking into his finger gun gesture from Tuesday night.

Liam McKeone

Morant appeared to make a finger gun motion towards Draymond Green in the final seconds of the Grizzlies' loss to the Warriors
News broke on Wednesday that the NBA would be investigating Ja Morant after he appeared to aim a finger gun gesture at Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green in the final seconds of Tuesday night's Memphis Grizzlies loss. Morant, for his part, doesn't seem to think much of it.

A few hours after the investigation became public, Morant tweeted out a dismissive response to the situation from his X account.

"ja this .. ja that," the Grizzlies point guard sent on Wednesday, followed by a laughing emoji.

This is, of course, not Morant's first encounter with gun-related issues and the NBA. He was suspended for eight games during the 2022-23 campaign for displaying a gun at a nightclub and was then hit with a 25-game suspension to kick off the following season for displaying a gun on a social media live stream.

There may now be more discipline in his future after his gesture on Tuesday.

