NBA Investigating Ja Morant’s Apparent Finger Gun Motions Toward Draymond Green
In the wake of the Memphis Grizzlies' loss to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant appears to be in hot water with the league.
Morant is being investigated for allegedly aiming a finger-gun celebration toward Warriors forward Draymond Green, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
NBC Sports Bay Area captured video of the incident, after which Green quickly sought out a referee to slap Morant with a technical foul—mimicking the gesture in the process.
Morant, 25, is two years removed from a season in which he incurred a pair of suspensions for instances in which he brandished guns on his Instagram Live. The first was eight games in length, and the second 25 games—blows to Morant's public image from which he has yet to truly recover.
In the meantime, Morant has remained a star-caliber player on the court, averaging 23.1 points per game in the past two seasons while battling shoulder injuries.