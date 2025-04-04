Ja Morant Reacts to Questions About His In-Game Gun Gestures
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was the story of the NBA on Thursday, knocking down a fadeaway jumper to cap a 30-point night and beat the Miami Heat 110–108.
However, Morant once again received as much scrutiny for his actions on the court as his play. Two days after appearing to make a gun gesture against the Golden State Warriors, Morant made a similar gesture against the Heat.
After the game, reporters asked Morant via Tim Reynolds of the AP about the gesture—and the guard shrugged criticism off.
“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah. I don’t care no more.”
Morant became somewhat of a pariah when, in 2023, he was suspended twice for appearing to flash a gun on Instagram Live. He's spent the past two years gradually rehabilitating his image while working through multiple injuries.
Time will tell whether the NBA puts a stop to Morant's celebrations, but the face of the Grizzlies appears to have dug in for the time being.
“I feel like I’ve been the villain for the last two years now,” Morant said. “Not even just to this (road) crowd.”