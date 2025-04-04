SI

Ja Morant Reacts to Questions About His In-Game Gun Gestures

The Grizzlies' guard has tempted fate in recent days.

Patrick Andres

Ja Morant reacts after his buzzer-beater against the Heat.
Ja Morant reacts after his buzzer-beater against the Heat. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was the story of the NBA on Thursday, knocking down a fadeaway jumper to cap a 30-point night and beat the Miami Heat 110–108.

However, Morant once again received as much scrutiny for his actions on the court as his play. Two days after appearing to make a gun gesture against the Golden State Warriors, Morant made a similar gesture against the Heat.

After the game, reporters asked Morant via Tim Reynolds of the AP about the gesture—and the guard shrugged criticism off.

“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah. I don’t care no more.”

Morant became somewhat of a pariah when, in 2023, he was suspended twice for appearing to flash a gun on Instagram Live. He's spent the past two years gradually rehabilitating his image while working through multiple injuries.

Time will tell whether the NBA puts a stop to Morant's celebrations, but the face of the Grizzlies appears to have dug in for the time being.

“I feel like I’ve been the villain for the last two years now,” Morant said. “Not even just to this (road) crowd.”

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA