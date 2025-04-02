Ja Morant Reveals Real Reason for Trip to Locker Room During Loss to Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday night. Memphis is now 0-3 since firing Taylor Jenkins and have lost eight of their last 10 games overall.
Ja Morant finished the loss by exchanging finger guns with Buddy Hield, which earned the opponents double-technicals.
Morant also took a shot to the face during the game and had to head to the locker room during the third quarter. At least that's what all the media members observing the game thought happened.
Morant was asked about his brief trip to the locker room during his postgame interview. According to him, it had nothing to do with his jaw.
"I had to s---."
Given the morose vibes of the locker room following the Grizzlies' fourth straight loss, no one even chuckled, which actually shows some real maturity among the assembled press. Usually the media has to guess that something like that has happened during a game and even then the athlete usually denies it.