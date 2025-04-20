Ja Morant Shares His Message for Grizzlies After Historic Game 1 Loss to Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies were trounced on the road by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, suffering a historic defeat in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
The 51-point loss was the biggest margin of defeat in a Game 1 in NBA playoff history, as the Thunder completely outclassed the Grizzlies in the series opener. Ja Morant acknowledged the lopsided defeat and declared that Memphis would not get beaten so badly ever agin.
"We will never play that bad again," Morant said, when asked what he said to his teammates after Sunday's shellacking.
Morant shot 6-for-17 from the field in Sunday's loss. He was the only Grizzlies starter to score in double digits, and his 17 points were tied with Marvin Bagley III for the most on the team. It was a dismal showing from Memphis, as they wound up on the wrong side of history, but Morant indicated that things would only get better from here on out.
Game 2 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. ?The Grizzlies will hope to avoid falling into a 2-0 series deficit.