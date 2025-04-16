Ja Morant Suffers Apparent Ankle Injury in Play-In Game vs. Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a scare on Tuesday night while facing off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament.
Halfway through the third quarter, star guard Ja Morant went up for a shot and came down awkwardly, appearing to roll his right ankle. Morant immediately went to the ground in pain.
For a moment, the NBA world held its collective breath. While Morant was clearly struggling with the pain, he went back out onto the court to take his foul shot, as he needed to if he wanted to stay in the game.
Morant would immediately return to the Grizzlies bench after the free throw, but notably did not immediately go back to the team’s locker room for further examination.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Morant had yet to take the court again after his foul shot, but could be seen gingerly testing out his ankle on the sidelines.
Three minutes into the final quarter, Morant checked back into the game, still nursing a noticeable limp, but apparently determined to walk it off on the court.