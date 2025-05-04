Jalen Brunson Commends Pistons' Playoff Atmosphere Despite 'Flopper' Chants
The New York Knicks secured their place in the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Detroit Pistons in a six-game series, thanks in part to some late heroics from Jalen Brunson.
Brunson lifted the Knicks in Game 6 by draining a late game-winning three on the road at the Little Caesars Arena. Despite being the focal point of some rather hostile chants, and even a local billboard in Detroit, Brunson had nothing but good things to say about Pistons fans in the aftermath of the series.
Speaking on his podcast, The Roommates Show, Brunson discussed the crowd atmosphere at Little Caesars Arena, and he admitted it was one of the loudest stadiums he's ever played in.
"I'm not gonna lie, man, their place was rocking. They had a great atmosphere. Since I've been in the league, I haven't really seen an atmosphere like that in Detroit, like ever. Not even close. Regardless of what they were saying, yeah they were saying 'F-- you Brunson,' whatever. I've heard worse. My dad coaches me so I've definitely heard worse," said Brunson.
Pistons fans honed in on Brunson throughout the series, loudly declaring him a "flopper." While the noise didn't faze him during the game, Brunson nodded to the fan base after the series and made clear he was impressed by the energy in the arena.