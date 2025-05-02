SI

Jalen Brunson Hits Wild Three-Pointer to Advance Knicks Past Pistons

No. 11 is cold-blooded.

Mike Kadlick

Brunson squares up a defender.
Brunson squares up a defender. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In a wild turn of events at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, the New York Knicks took down the Detroit Pistons 116-113 to advance to the semifinals of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After giving up an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, New York clawed back from down seven with just 2:35 left to tie things up at 113. Then, with the ball back in his hands, star Jalen Brunson crossed up Pistons guard Ausar Thompson before knocking down a three-pointer to seal the deal for the Knicks.

Here's a look at the play:

"The Brunson burner, ignited!" exclaimed Ian Eagle on the TNT broadcast.

There was no flopping necessary for No. 11 on this one.

With the win, New York now advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for a third consecutive season. Their matchup with the No. 2-seeded Celtics will begin at Boston's TD Garden on Monday, May 5.

