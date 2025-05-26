Jalen Brunson Couldn't Believe Volume of 'Knicks in Six' Chants After Game 3
New York Knicks fans made sure they were heard after their team pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, even if they were at Gainbridge Fieldhouse instead of Madison Square Garden.
After the thrilling 106-100 victory, "Knicks in 6!" chants infiltrated the arena, even bleeding into the postgame Inside the NBA broadcast and the fellas' interview with Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
Indeed, as the Villanova export attempted to talk through some thoughts on the game, he had to pause his response to remark on the volume of the fans, who were not only interrupting his train of thought but nearly drowning him out as the TNT mics picked up their screams.
"Jeez, they're loud," Brunson said. "I can barely hear myself think right now."
Watch—and listen—to that below:
To be fair, the fans had a lot to celebrate. After two devastating losses early in the series, New York rallied hard to pull off a fourth-quarter comeback and put the Pacers away at home. And though there is still plenty of series left to play, Knicks fans have never really worried about celebrating anything too early. We can let them have this.
Game 4 is Tuesday night, with tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.