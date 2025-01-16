Jalen Brunson Defends Karl-Anthony Towns Wearing Eagles Sweater to Knicks-76ers Game
Jalen Brunson has his teammate's back.
On Wednesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns wore a Philadelphia Eagles sweater to the New York Knicks' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Keen-eyed viewers noticed Towns changed at the half, likely after being told it was a bad idea to wear Eagles gear while playing for a New York team.
After the game, Brunson, a fellow Eagles fan, said he didn't think Towns should have changed. And that if it was him, he would have kept the Eagles gear on.
The Knicks beat the 76ers 125–119 in a tight contest that went to overtime. Brunson was phenomenal, scoring 38 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Knicks fans are just going to have to accept two of their star players root for the hated Eagles. As long as they keep winning, it shouldn't matter much.