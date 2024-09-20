Celebrity Knicks Fan Responds to Jalen Brunson's Eagles Photo
Celebrity New York Knicks fan Jerry Ferrara is more than willing to let Jalen Brunson in his entourage ... no matter where his other professional spors interests lie.
The hearts of Knicks fans, namely those who also pull for the NFL's New York Giants, shattered on Monday when the All-Star point guard appeared on national airwaves adorned in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, supporting the green quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brunson partook in ESPN's pregame coverage when Philadelphia faced the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 2 edition of "Monday Night Football."
Ferrara, an actor who often appears in Madison Square Garden's courtside seating, was quick to absolve Brunson of any wrongdoing and offered No. 11 complete immunity.
"I could care less," Ferrara declared in an X post. "Lifetime pass for this man."
Brunson's love of the Eagles was publicized long before Monday's game but it's perhaps still a burden for Knicks/Giants fans to bear, especially considering what transpired last spring: Brunson, a Villanova alum, played a major role in ending the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run, averaging 35.5 points in a thrilling six-game set in the opening round.
In fact, Brunson delivered the finish touch just a stone's throw away from the Eagles' home of Lincoln Financial Field, scoring 41 points in the 118-115 clincher at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks will be back in Phiadelphia on Nov. 12 for a matchup that will serve as the opener of NBA Cup play for both sides.
In any event, Giants fans might've had the last laugh on Monday night: thanks to a game-winning drive engineered by Kirk Cousins, the Falcons stole a 22-21 decision from Brunson's Eagles, denying Philadelphia a 2-0 start and sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Supporters of Big Blue took particular glee in Atlanta's road to glory, as it was set up by a drop from the hands of ex-Giants star Saquon Barkley.
