SI

Jalen Brunson Expected to Play on Sunday After Missing a Month With Sprained Ankle

The Knicks will get their star guard back just in time for their playoff push.

Madison Williams

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball down the court.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball down the court. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks will get guard Jalen Brunson back on Sunday night vs. the Phoenix Suns after he's been out a month while recovering from a sprained right ankle, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Saturday.

Brunson's return to the court was somewhat expected after Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on March 25 that Brunson was making good progress.

Originally, though, when Brunson sprained his ankle, he was only expected to be out two weeks. He ended up missing a total of 15 games, including Saturday's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks went 8-6 during Brunson's absence and are battling the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Before missing time, Brunson was averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists through 61 games this season.

The Knicks will need Brunson back in the lineup as they prepare for their playoff run later this month. New York currently sits in third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-28 record.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA