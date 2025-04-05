Jalen Brunson Expected to Play on Sunday After Missing a Month With Sprained Ankle
The New York Knicks will get guard Jalen Brunson back on Sunday night vs. the Phoenix Suns after he's been out a month while recovering from a sprained right ankle, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Saturday.
Brunson's return to the court was somewhat expected after Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on March 25 that Brunson was making good progress.
Originally, though, when Brunson sprained his ankle, he was only expected to be out two weeks. He ended up missing a total of 15 games, including Saturday's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks went 8-6 during Brunson's absence and are battling the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Before missing time, Brunson was averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists through 61 games this season.
The Knicks will need Brunson back in the lineup as they prepare for their playoff run later this month. New York currently sits in third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-28 record.