SI

Latest Report on Jalen Brunson's Ankle Injury Is Great News for Knicks

Brunson went down with a right ankle sprain on March 6.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on Mar 2, 2025.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on Mar 2, 2025. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Take a deep breath, Knicks fans—guard Jalen Brunson is making "really good progress" on his rehab from a right ankle sprain suffered March 6, per head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“He’s doing more and more each day. He’s feeling a lot better," Thibodeau said Monday, according to a report from SNY's Ian Begley. "So really good progress. But day-to-day, basically."

The guard has not practiced yet but is "doing a lot of shooting, working the pool, working the bike. Stuff like that. So his conditioning is pretty good actually," the coach added.

Begley also reported that he has heard Brunson's rehab is "progressing faster than initially anticipated," he wrote, though the team will not bring him back until he is 100% healthy. The next step will likely be clearing the 28-year-old for practice.

Initially, the Knicks estimated Brunson would be out for two weeks; on Saturday, however, the team said they would reevaluate the star player again in about seven days.

In any event, the team is no doubt antsy for his return; they've gone 4-4 since he went down. Prior to his injury, Brunson was averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game on the season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA