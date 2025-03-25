Latest Report on Jalen Brunson's Ankle Injury Is Great News for Knicks
Take a deep breath, Knicks fans—guard Jalen Brunson is making "really good progress" on his rehab from a right ankle sprain suffered March 6, per head coach Tom Thibodeau.
“He’s doing more and more each day. He’s feeling a lot better," Thibodeau said Monday, according to a report from SNY's Ian Begley. "So really good progress. But day-to-day, basically."
The guard has not practiced yet but is "doing a lot of shooting, working the pool, working the bike. Stuff like that. So his conditioning is pretty good actually," the coach added.
Begley also reported that he has heard Brunson's rehab is "progressing faster than initially anticipated," he wrote, though the team will not bring him back until he is 100% healthy. The next step will likely be clearing the 28-year-old for practice.
Initially, the Knicks estimated Brunson would be out for two weeks; on Saturday, however, the team said they would reevaluate the star player again in about seven days.
In any event, the team is no doubt antsy for his return; they've gone 4-4 since he went down. Prior to his injury, Brunson was averaging 26.3 points, three rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game on the season.