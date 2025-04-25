Jalen Brunson and KAT Hilariously Cornered Reporter Who Asked About NSFW Chant

Stef Bondy "When 20,000 people are chanting that at you–"



Jalen Brunson "Chanting what?"



SB "I think you heard it”



KAT "I didn't hear it"



JB "Say it. Say it. Say it"



SB "It's a PG show"



KAT "This is a show?"



SB "I don’t know"



KAT "Tryna say there's a script? That's crazy" pic.twitter.com/whG3bywO24