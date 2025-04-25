SI

Jalen Brunson and KAT Hilariously Cornered Reporter Who Asked About NSFW Chant

Stephen Douglas

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns talk to the media.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns talk to the media. / SNY YouTube
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took a 2-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons with a 118-116 win in a game that featured a very odd ending. Brunson had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks in scoring with 31 points.

After the game Burnson and KAT shared the podium and spoke to reporters to talk about the win and everything else that went on in the arena on Thursday night—like the home crowd at Little Caesars Arena chanting "F--- you Brunson." One reporter asked the Knicks guard what it was like having 20,000 people chanting that at him.

Brunson said he didn't hear the chant and said it in such a deadpan way that you'd almost believe him if you didn't know he's spent the last decade never responding to teammate Josh Hart when he tried to get a reaction out of him..

Whether he knew it or not, Brunson asked the reporter to tell him exactly what was said and Towns joined in with a more obvious wink towards the audience. The ensuing back-and-forth was very entertaining.

The series will resume with Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. It will also be played in Detroit, so Brunson will have another opportunity to hear what the fans have to say to him.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

