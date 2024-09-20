Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Size of Jalen Brunson's Head in 'Late Night' Appearance

Seth “What ways do you tease Jalen?"



Josh “The size of his head…Bobblehead Brunson"

…

Seth: "Brought my son to Bobblehead Day…Every time you scored he yelled 'Bobblehead Brunson'"

…

Josh “1st time they made a bobblehead the actual size of the head"😂 pic.twitter.com/hWWlshldzm