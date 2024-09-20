Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Size of Jalen Brunson's Head in 'Late Night' Appearance
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are known for their tenacious competitiveness on the court, and their close personal relationship off of it.
After all, the duo played on the same Villanova team that won the 2016 national championship. After Hart left for the NBA, Brunson won another title with the school in 2018.
Now, they're NBA teammates, and through social media and their podcast, the Roommates Show, they've shown their personalities off the court and all of the antics present in their relationship.
On Thursday night's Late Show with Seth Meyers on NBC, Brunson and Hart had a chance to show the audience in attendance, as well as the viewers on television, just how funny they can be.
Meyers asked Hart about the ways that he teases his All-NBA teammate, and he knew right where to take his answer.
"The size of his head," Hart said as Brunson knew what was coming. "That's the first one. It's funny because your son had the bobblehead," Hart added gesturing to Meyers. "Bobblehead Brunson."
Meyers chimed in with some context.
"I explained that I had brought my son to the game and it was Brunson bobblehead day," Meyers said. "So he got a Jalen Brunson bobblehead. And even before you went for 40, he was very invested in your success. And then every time you scored he yelled, 'Bobblehead Brunson!' And I apologize for telling Josh that," Meyers added.
Hart didn't miss a beat.
"You know it's crazy. Normally you see bobbleheads and they have the heads a little bit bigger but this is the first time they made it actually the size of the head, so whoever made it, they killed it. They crushed it," Hart said as the audience and Brunson erupted in laughter.
The close relationship both on and off the court have made the duo the toast of the town in New York. The only way for their status to grow even bigger as New York athletes would be to win a championship, which they will try to accomplish this season.