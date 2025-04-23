SI

What Is Jalen Brunson's Playoff Record? Full Details and Best Performances

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has played quite a bit of playoff basketball across his first seven seasons. Here are the details of his playoff resume.

Mike McDaniel

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has played quite a bit of playoff basketball across his first seven seasons. Here are the details of his playoff resume as he embarks on his seventh postseason.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has played quite a bit of playoff basketball across his first seven seasons. Here are the details of his playoff resume as he embarks on his seventh postseason. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson has played quite a bit of playoff basketball in his seven seasons as a pro.

This playoff run is Brunson's fifth as an NBA player, and third with the New York Knicks. Brunson signed with New York in free agency before the 2022–23 season after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson has blossomed throughout his career from a bench player, to a role player, to a star in New York. Now he's leading the Knicks this postseason to what he and the franchise hopes will be a deep run.

Brunson has never made an NBA Finals, and if he delivers a title to that franchise, he will be the toast of the town.

Brunson has averaged 24.4 points per game to go along with 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 45.9% shooting in his playoff career. Here's more details on Brunson's individual and team success in his previous playoff runs:

Year

Round

Opponent

Series Result

Series Record

Overall Record

2020-21

Western Conference first round

Los Angeles Clippers

Lost 4–3

0–1

3–4

2021-22

Western Conference first round

Utah Jazz

Won 4–2

1–1

7–6

2021-22

Western Conference semifinals

Phoenix Suns

Won 4–3

2–1

11–9

2021-22

Western Conference finals

Golden State Warriors

Lost 4–1

2–2

12–13

2022-23

Eastern Conference first round

Cleveland Cavaliers

Won 4–1

3–2

16–14

2022-23

Eastern Conference semifinals

Miami Heat

Lost 4–2

3–3

18–18

2023-24

Eastern Conference first round

Philadelphia 76ers

Won 4–2

4–3

22–20

2023-24

Eastern Conference semifinals

Indiana Pacers

Lost 4–3

4–4

25–24

Brunson has seven career 40+ point games in the postseason, six of which have come with the Knicks with five during the 2024 playoffs. His playoff-high 47 points came in a 97–92 win over the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs last season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA