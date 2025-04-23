What Is Jalen Brunson's Playoff Record? Full Details and Best Performances
New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson has played quite a bit of playoff basketball in his seven seasons as a pro.
This playoff run is Brunson's fifth as an NBA player, and third with the New York Knicks. Brunson signed with New York in free agency before the 2022–23 season after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Brunson has blossomed throughout his career from a bench player, to a role player, to a star in New York. Now he's leading the Knicks this postseason to what he and the franchise hopes will be a deep run.
Brunson has never made an NBA Finals, and if he delivers a title to that franchise, he will be the toast of the town.
Brunson has averaged 24.4 points per game to go along with 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds on 45.9% shooting in his playoff career. Here's more details on Brunson's individual and team success in his previous playoff runs:
Year
Round
Opponent
Series Result
Series Record
Overall Record
2020-21
Western Conference first round
Los Angeles Clippers
Lost 4–3
0–1
3–4
2021-22
Western Conference first round
Utah Jazz
Won 4–2
1–1
7–6
2021-22
Western Conference semifinals
Phoenix Suns
Won 4–3
2–1
11–9
2021-22
Western Conference finals
Golden State Warriors
Lost 4–1
2–2
12–13
2022-23
Eastern Conference first round
Cleveland Cavaliers
Won 4–1
3–2
16–14
2022-23
Eastern Conference semifinals
Miami Heat
Lost 4–2
3–3
18–18
2023-24
Eastern Conference first round
Philadelphia 76ers
Won 4–2
4–3
22–20
2023-24
Eastern Conference semifinals
Indiana Pacers
Lost 4–3
4–4
25–24
Brunson has seven career 40+ point games in the postseason, six of which have come with the Knicks with five during the 2024 playoffs. His playoff-high 47 points came in a 97–92 win over the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs last season.