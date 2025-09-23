Jalen Brunson Relays Honest Reaction to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
Despite making it to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 this past season, the Knicks made a tough decision following their Game 6 exit—firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau spearheaded a rebuild in New York over the last five seasons while helping the team qualify for the NBA playoffs in four of them. Now being led by veteran head coach Mike Brown, Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson spoke candidly about the organization's decision to fire Thibodeau at media day on Tuesday.
"It's sad to see a man I've known for a long time part ways with this organization," he said. "He's meant a lot to me. I've expressed that to him publicly and personally. He's meant a lot to my career up to this point."
Brunson was traded to the Knicks ahead of the 2022 season, and has been the team's focal point ever since. Over his last three years in New York—and under Thibodeau's guide—the 29-year-old has averaged 26.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while being named an NBA All-Star in each of the last two seasons. He was also named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year in 2024-25.
We'll see if Brown can get the same type of production out if him. The Knicks open the 2025-26 NBA season by welcoming the Cavaliers to New York on Wednesday, Oct. 22.