Jamal Murray Seemingly Unbothered By State of Contract Extension Talks With Nuggets
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is extension eligible this offseason, but contract talks to-date have not yielded a new agreement for Nikola Jokic's running mate.
Murray was asked about the state of extension talks with the Nuggets after Team Canada's 86-72 loss at the hands of Team USA on Wednesday night.
"When we get there, we get there," Murray said, seemingly unbothered by the lack of an agreement. "I'm playing games right now for Canada...so that's not on my mind."
Murray putting the focus on international competition instead of his contract extension talks is the right PR move, but Nuggets fans would certainly like to see the new deal inked sooner rather than later.
The 27-year-old played in 59 games last season for Denver, averaging 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 48.1% shooting overall and 42.5% shooting from three.
The Nuggets failed to defend their NBA title from 2023, falling in seven games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.