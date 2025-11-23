SI

James Harden Makes Unique History With Record-Setting 55-Point Game for Clippers

James Harden now holds the single-game scoring record for two different NBA teams.

James Harden furthered cemented his place amongst the greatest scorers in NBA history with his performance on Saturday.
James Harden furthered cemented his place amongst the greatest scorers in NBA history with his performance on Saturday. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
James Harden went off on Saturday against the Hornets.

In what started as a celebration of Chris Paul’s career—with the veteran making official that this would be his final season in the NBA—quickly shifted to a celebration of Harden’s still masterful ability as a bucket-getter.

Harden went off for a whopping 27 points in the first quarter, and ultimately finished the game with 55, leading the Clippers to a much-needed 131–116 victory and setting a new franchise record for most points scored in a game.

While that would have been history on its own, Harden’s accomplishment is especially notable as he is now the only player in the league to hold the single-game scoring record for two different teams, as he also still holds the record in Houston with a pair of 61-point performances in 2019.

After the win, Harden kept his message simple.

“Basketball is life,” Harden said.

When you can score like he can, it certainly is.

Who holds the single-game scoring record for each NBA team?

Below we break down the single-game scoring champion from every NBA team, from Wilt’s infamous 100-point night to Ja Morant’s 52-point outing for the Grizzlies.

Team

Player

Points

Opponent

Date

Golden State Warriors

Wilt Chamberlain

100

Knicks

3/2/62

Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant

81

Raptors

1/22/06

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić

73

Hawks

1/26/24

Denver Nuggets

David Thompson

73

Pistons

4/9/78

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

71

Bulls

1/2/23

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard

71

Rockets

2/26/23

San Antonio Spurs

David Robinson

71

Clippers

4/24/94

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

70

Spurs

1/22/24

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

70

Celtics

3/24/17

Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan

69

Cavaliers

3/28/90

Utah Jazz

Pete Maravich

68

Knicks

2/25/77

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

64

Pacers

12/13/23

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns

62

Hornets

1/22/24

New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony

62

Bobcats

1/24/14

Orlando Magic

Tracy McGrady

62

Wizards

3/10/04

Houston Rockets

James Harden (2)

61

Spurs, Knicks

3/22/19, 1/23/19

Miami Heat

LeBron James

61

Bobcats

3/3/14

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, Larry Bird

60

Spurs, Hawks

4/30/21, 3/12/85

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving

60

Magic

3/15/22

Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker

60

76ers

11/17/18

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox

60

Timberwolves

11/15/24

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal, Gilbert Arenas

60

76ers, Lakers

1/6/21, 12/17/06

New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis

59

Pistons

2/21/16

Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook

58

Trail Blazers

3/7/17

Atlanta Hawks

Dominique Wilkins (2), Lou Hudson, Bob Pettit

57

Bulls, Nets, Bulls, Pistons

12/10/86, 4/10/86, 11/10/69, 2/18/61

Detroit Pistons

Jerry Stackhouse

57

Bulls

4/3/01

Indiana Pacers

Reggie Miller

57

Hornets

11/28/92

Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden

55

Hornets

11/22/25

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet

54

Magic

2/2/21

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant

52

Spurs

2/28/22

