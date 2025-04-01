Jaren Jackson Jr. Put the Latest Grizzlies Loss in Extreme Perspective
The Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117–103 on Monday night. It was Memphis's sixth loss in their last seven games and the team is now 0–2 since firing coach Taylor Jenkins.
But how are the vibes?
Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked about how things were going after the loss in Boston and really went to an extreme to put things in perspective saying, "We’ve had wins. We’ve had loses. Ain’t no reason to feel like… crazy. It always could be worse. You could be homeless.”
It's true. Being unhoused would be worse than losing a few games in the NBA. Heck, missing the playoffs like the Grizzlies did last season would be worse than how this season is going. This year's team is still technically fighting for homecourt in the first round. They currently have the ninth-best winning percentage in franchise history.
It says something about the expectations for this Memphis squad that they're treating this bad stretch like the world is ending and the best way for Jackson Jr. to express this is with that extreme example.
Even though this incarnation of the Grizzlies has only won one total playoff series in five seasons they're taking things seriously enough to fire their coach in the midst of a postseason push and at least one analyst thinks they may even consider trading away their biggest star. Pretty much everything about this team is kind of extreme this season.