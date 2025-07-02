Jaren Jackson Jr. Requires Surgery One Day After Signing Massive Extension
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., who signed a five-year, $240 million max extension on Monday, sustained a turf toe injury while playing off-site of the team's facility and will need a surgical procedure to repair the injury, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.
The Grizzlies confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday night.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.. While participating in a live basketball run offsite, Jackson Jr. sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot, which upon expert evaluation yesterday, was determined to require a procedure to repair. An update and preliminary timeline will be provided following the procedure, but Jackson Jr. is expected to make a full recovery."
The 25-year-old Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the floor last season. He was named Second-Team All-Defense and made his second All-Star team of his career.