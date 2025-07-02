SI

Jaren Jackson Jr. Requires Surgery One Day After Signing Massive Extension

The Grizzlies star will need surgery for turf toe, the team announced on Tuesday night.

Mike McDaniel

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. will need toe surgery.
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., who signed a five-year, $240 million max extension on Monday, sustained a turf toe injury while playing off-site of the team's facility and will need a surgical procedure to repair the injury, according to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The Grizzlies confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday night.

"The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.. While participating in a live basketball run offsite, Jackson Jr. sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot, which upon expert evaluation yesterday, was determined to require a procedure to repair. An update and preliminary timeline will be provided following the procedure, but Jackson Jr. is expected to make a full recovery."

The 25-year-old Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds on 48.8% shooting from the floor last season. He was named Second-Team All-Defense and made his second All-Star team of his career.

