SI

Jason Kidd Made Wild Comment After Mavericks Had So Few Players Dressed in Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks lost to the Suns on Sunday night.
Jason Kidd and the Mavericks lost to the Suns on Sunday night. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks' season has quickly become a nightmare and the team seemed to hit a new low Sunday night when they had just seven players available during the fourth quarter in their 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks, of course, shocked the sports world when they traded star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last month. Kyrie Irving was then lost for the season last week when he tore his ACL and Anthony Davis, who the Mavs got in exchange for Doncic, has been out with an injury.

The Mavs had just nine players available for Sunday night's game and that number dropped to seven right before the fourth quarter when Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell collided and went to the locker room with injuries.

Head coach Jason Kidd had a wild line after the loss, saying: “I’ve never seen this. Where you can’t take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in.”

This sums out how brutal of a situation it was for the Mavs:

Ouch.

The Mavericks are now 32-33 on the season and are still holding on to the 10th spot in the Western Conference but that could change as they continue to play with a depleted roster.

They next travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Monday night.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA