Jason Kidd Made Wild Comment After Mavericks Had So Few Players Dressed in Loss
The Dallas Mavericks' season has quickly become a nightmare and the team seemed to hit a new low Sunday night when they had just seven players available during the fourth quarter in their 125-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The Mavericks, of course, shocked the sports world when they traded star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last month. Kyrie Irving was then lost for the season last week when he tore his ACL and Anthony Davis, who the Mavs got in exchange for Doncic, has been out with an injury.
The Mavs had just nine players available for Sunday night's game and that number dropped to seven right before the fourth quarter when Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell collided and went to the locker room with injuries.
Head coach Jason Kidd had a wild line after the loss, saying: “I’ve never seen this. Where you can’t take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in.”
This sums out how brutal of a situation it was for the Mavs:
Ouch.
The Mavericks are now 32-33 on the season and are still holding on to the 10th spot in the Western Conference but that could change as they continue to play with a depleted roster.
They next travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Monday night.