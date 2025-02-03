SI

Mavericks Say Goodbye to Luka Doncic With Emotional Video

This will get the tears flowing.

Now that Luka Dončić has officially touched down in Los Angeles, the bombshell trade involving him and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is feeling all the more real—and the Mavericks are officially officially saying goodbye.

After sharing a brief post highlighting Dončić's achievements in Dallas on Sunday, the Mavs then bid the Magician farewell with an emotional highlight reel come Monday morning.

It's a compilation that features a number of electric moments on and off the court, like the moment Doncic was drafted and his mindblowingly clutch corner basket vs. the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018.

It also highlighted some kind words from friend Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving, which were taken from a post-game interview after Dallas beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the Western Conference Finals in May 2024.

"I enjoy watching him be a father, I enjoy watching him develop as a person first. The basketball stuff will take care of it. We all know how skilled he is, we all know his numbers and stuff like that. ... He's just a good kid," Irving said.

The video ends on a black screen that reads, "Thank you 77."

Take a look at that below:

A tear-jerker of an end to a wild ride. Both Dončić and Davis are probably still reeling from the aftermath, but hopefully they'll find equal highlight reel-worthy success in their new homes.

