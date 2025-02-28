Jaxon Hayes Felt Horrible After Throwing the Ball off Naz Reid’s Face
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night to win their fourth consecutive game. Jaxson Hayes had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lakers, and also hit Naz Reid in the face with a basketball.
It was the kind of play that was overshadowed by LeBron James going crashing into the first row and taking out mulitple seats moments earlier, but the fact that Hayes really did hit Reid square in the head needs to be celebrated. Especially since Hayes clearly felt so bad about the incident. There was no malicious intent. Just pure hustle followed by a sincere apology.
Here's just the part where Hayes hits Reid in the face.
Unfortunately for Reid, this basically summed up his night. The Timberwolves lost and he made just one of 10 field goals and made zero of his five three point attempts. Minnesota has now lost five of seven games which is a real basketball to the face.