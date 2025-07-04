SI

Jaxson Hayes's New Contract With Lakers Triggered Quirky CBA Rule in His Deal

It's Hayes's third-straight one-year deal with the Lakers, which means he's got an interesting provision in his contract.

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes has landed a new contract with the franchise.
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to bring center Jaxson Hayes back next season on a one-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

It's Hayes's third consecutive one-year deal that he has signed with the Lakers, which has triggered a very interesting clause in the new contract for the veteran.

Since it is the third consecutive one-year deal that Hayes has signed with the same team, the NBA's collective bargaining agreement stipulates that Hayes receive a full no-trade clause in his new contract.

It's rare that a player like Hayes, a serviceable backup big man, receives a full no-trade clause at any point in their NBA career. Last season, just two players had no-trade clauses: LeBron James and Bradley Beal. But now Hayes has one, and he will have to clear any potential future trades he's included in while he's employed by Los Angeles next season.

