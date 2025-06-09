SI

Jay Williams Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton for Lack of Aggression in NBA Finals

Another slow start for Pacers star.

Tyrese Haliburton mustered only 16 points in Game 2 loss. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Tyrese Haliburton has started both games of the NBA Finals to this point rather slowly. In Game 1, he woke up just in time to help the Indiana Pacers pull of a miraculous comeback, once again knocking down a game-winning shot and adding to a storybook postseason. In Game 2, he never got things going and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to an easy series-leveling victory.

On Monday morning, ESPN NBA analyst Jay Williams had a pointed critique for the Pacers star, laying out what needs to change going forward if Indiana hopes to pull off the upset.

"Haliburton can close games, but champions open the games with intent and they set the tone, they just don't react to it," Williams said. "Going into the third quarter, Haliburton 26 minutes last night, five points on 2-of-7 field goals. I need him to look at the rim at the beginning of the game."

"This team is exponentially better—and I know they got one on the road—but you can make a case if he didn't hit that game-winner after Game 1 we'd be talking about the same tone. He wasn't aggressive."

That “if” is doing a lot of work, even if Haliburton and the Pacers are a difficult team to wrap one's mind around and discuss in debate form. Williams is definitely correct that Haliburton scoring more and getting things going offensively early would be a welcome sign for Indiana.

