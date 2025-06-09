Magic Johnson Sees One Big Problem With Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers in NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers were blown out in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-107. The series is now tied 1-1 as it shifts to Indianapolis for the next two games.
Tyrese Haliburton, who came up huge with a last-second shot in the Pacers' stunning Game 1 comeback victory, was held to just 17 points in Game 2.
NBA legend Magic Johnson saw one big problem with the way Haliburton and the Pacers attacked the Thunder in the first two games and thinks there's no way they can win the Finals if they keep doing the same thing going forward.
"If the Indiana Pacers are going to win Game 3, Haliburton’s mindset needs to be score the basketball right from the tip and get the Pacers into their transition game," Johnson tweeted late Sunday night. "In Games 1 and 2, they played too much half court basketball and they can’t beat the Oklahoma City Thunder playing that style."
The Pacers could easily be down 2-0 if not for that wild rally in the opening game. It's clear they will need to play better from start to finish the rest of the way and it will be interesting to see if they do get more aggressive, as Johnson suggests.
Game 3, which will be a pivotal one for both teams, is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.