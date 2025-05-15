Jaylen Brown Dedicates Celtics' Game 5 Win to Jayson Tatum
With their postseason on the line, the Boston Celtics showed out in their 127-102 Game 5 win over the New York Knicks to push the Eastern Conference semifinals series to being down just 3-2.
And, the Celtics dominated on the court without their star player Jayson Tatum playing, as he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Monday's Game 4 loss. He underwent surgery quickly on Tuesday and is currently recovering. He could miss at least the next nine months as he recovers.
Tatum was most definitely cheering his teammates on from afar, though, on Wednesday night. So, his teammate Jaylen Brown made sure to give him a shoutout on the NBA TV broadcast. The Celtics dedicated the win to Tatum.
"That one's for JT. Get well, bro," Brown said.
Brown emphasized the Celtics' determination to win for Tatum in his postgame press conference, too.
“The air left the room after the news with JT. We didn’t want to go out like that," Brown said, via The Athletic's Jared Weiss.
Brown definitely put up a nice effort vs. the Knicks on Wednesday night to make sure the Celtics didn't end their playoff run, as he scored 26 points, and posted eight rebounds and 12 assists.
The Celtics will travel back to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks in Game 6 on Friday night. They'll need to win again in order to keep their chances of repeating as NBA champions alive.