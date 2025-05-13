Why the Celtics Opted for Surgery So Quickly After Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Tear
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum underwent surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Tatum underwent imaging on Tuesday that revealed the extent of the injury, and the Celtics star and his doctors elected to repair the tear immediately because the swift action "tends to lead to more favorable outcomes," according to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.
Himmelsbach added in his report that complications during the procedure to repair an Achilles tear are common, but that Tatum's operation went smoothly, which encouraged Celtics officials.
No timetable has been given for Tatum's return, but a typical recovery time is generally nine months to a year, which would cost him most, if not all, of next season.