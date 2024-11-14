Jaylen Brown Fires Back at Nike Over 'Childish' Tweet as Giannis Feud Continues
One of the surprising storylines in this early NBA season is a budding feud between Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pair clashed during the Celtics' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, which culminated in Brown calling Antetokounmpo a "child" during his postgame press conference.
On Wednesday night, Nike decided to get in on the action. The company celebrated a 59-point night from Antetokounmpo with a nod to the situation, tweeting, "Nothing childish about 'em. 59 for the Greek Freak" from the Nike Basketball account. On Thursday, Brown responded.
After spending his own Wednesday evening helping the Celtics fend off the Brooklyn Nets, Brown fired back at the Nike tweet by sending "Yall got weird energy" from his own account.
It's a double-whammy for Brown, who feuded with Nike all summer before getting into it with Antetokounmpo this week. Brown, fresh off winning Finals MVP and his first championship, was quite open in his belief that Nike was the primary reason he was not invited to join Team USA and participate in the Paris Olympics; Nike sponsors Team USA for Olympic events and Brown had openly criticized the shoe giant in the past.
Now he seems interested in taking on both Nike and Antetokounmpo this season. Something to keep an eye on for the next time the Celtics meet the Bucks in December.