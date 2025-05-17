‘This is Not the End’: Jaylen Brown Makes Promise to Celtics Fans After Playoff Exit
There are a lot more questions than answers right now surrounding the Boston Celtics.
Before their eventual second-round loss to the New York Knicks even began, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the league is "bracing for some level of change" to the Celtics this offseason. Now, not only has Boston's title defense come to an end, but star forward Jayson Tatum has a long road ahead of him after undergoing surgery on his ruptured Achilles, and the team's forthcoming change in ownership is set to likely lead to a roster overhaul.
Despite all of this, however, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is choosing to stay positive. The four-time All-Star relayed the following message to fans after Friday night's defeat:
"I know Boston, it looks gloomy right now," he pleaded. "Obviously, with [Tatum] being out and us ending the year, but it's a lot to look forward to. I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end. Looking forward to what's next."
For what it's worth, Brown also said losing to the Knicks feels like "death." Quite the yin and yang there.
While it may not be the end for Brown in Boston, it likely is for some of his teammates. Charania added to his aforementioned report that the team will be exploring trade options this offseason.
Why, you ask? Prior to their 2024 NBA Finals win, the Celtics made two massive trades for forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday—and went on to sign both to contract extensions. Though it culminated in a title, the financial bill is now coming due.
If the roster were to go untouched, Boston would five players in Porzingis, Holiday, Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White set to make $28 million+ next season and would once again remain over the NBA's second salary cap apron—contributing to a league-record $500 million salary bill.
So yeah, trading out of some contracts feels inevitable.