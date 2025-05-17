Jaylen Brown Described Losing to the Knicks With One Ominous Word After Celtics Elimination
Even though the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Friday night by the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown wanted to remind fans that this isn't the end. There's things to look forward to, he said in his postgame press conference.
However, Brown was still honest about how the Celtics feel following the rough 119-81 Game 6 loss on Friday. He used one word in particular to describe how it feels for the Celtics right now: death.
"Losing to the Knicks feels like death, but I was always taught that there's life after death, so we'll get ready for whatever's next," Brown said. "Whatever's next in the journey, I'll be ready for."
Surprisingly, Brown was pretty positive in his press conference, shifting a lot of his responses to focusing on the future of the Celtics. He understands that there's a lot to be negative about, with the Celtics' season ending and the team being without Jayson Tatum for at least nine months with an Achilles injury. But, he thinks the team can bounce back next year.
“I know Boston—it looks gloomy right now, obviously with JT being out, and us kind of ending the year, but it’s a lot to look forward to," Brown said. "I want the city to feel excited about that. This is not the end.”
Based on Brown's responses, NBA fans need to watch out for the Celtics again next year.