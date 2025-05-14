Jayson Tatum Sends Encouraging Message to Fans After Achilles Surgery
Jayson Tatum has sent his first message after undergoing season-ending surgery on his right Achilles tendon.
On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics star took to Instagram and posted a post-surgery photo that showed him giving a thumbs up. The message read, "Thankful for all the love and support."
Tatum injured his right Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. The six-time All-Star fell to the court while attempting to corral a loose ball late in the fourth quarter. After lying on the court in pain for several minutes, he had to be helped to the locker room. It was later revealed he had ruptured his Achilles.
The 27-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be out for the season and, likely, much if not all of the 2025-26 campaign as well. Tatum seems to be in good spirits despite the devastating injury.
The Celtics trail the Knicks 3–1 in their best-of-seven series.