Jaylen Brown Will Play in Celtics–Magic Round One Series With No Limitations
Jaylen Brown will return to the Boston Celtics' starting five for Sunday's Game 1 of the first-round playoff series vs. the Orlando Magic, coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed on Saturday.
Brown has been dealing with "right knee posterior impingement" since March 2 and has missed time here and there for it. The forward has been involved in team practices all week in preparation for the playoffs, and now he's expected to play without a minutes restriction on Sunday.
Mazzulla has remained confident in Brown's ability to play at a high level for the playoffs.
Brown emphasized in his press conference on Saturday that he doesn't want to focus on his knee right now—he's ready for the playoffs.
“I’m not here to talk about my knee, guys," Brown said, via The Athletic's Jay King. 'It is what it is. I’m focused on Orlando.”
Brown received a painkilling shot in his knee last week in preparation for the playoffs.
In 63 games this season, Brown averaged 22.2 points and a career-high 4.5 assists during his All-Star season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is hoping to get his Celtics back to the finals this year.