Jaylen Brown Roasts Al Horford After Passing Up Open Dunk
Al Horford provides some important veteran leadership for the Boston Celtics. At 38 years old, the center is still a stalwart defender, and his three-point shooting ability helps his team stretch the floor on offense.
While Horford is still a massive contributor to the Celtics’ winning ways, some of his biggest highlights are behind him, as he made clear on one play on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.
After a Nuggets turnover, the Celtics had a two-on-one breaking towards the basket, with Jaylen Brown handling the ball and Horford trailing behind him. When the defender committed to Brown, he tossed the ball up for Horford to finish.
Horford obliged, although he gently laid the ball in rather than sending home a thunderous slam.
After the game, Brown trolled Horford a bit over the play.
“He’s supposed to dunk that, but he’s got five kids, so we let him slide,” Brown told reporters.
Horford isn’t the only veteran whose dunking, or lack thereof, has made headlines of late. On Saturday night, Steph Curry threw down his first dunk in more than five years after breaking free against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, he joked that it was likely the last of his career.
While Horford likely has a few more dunks left in him than Curry does, it’s good to see that even if he’s not slamming the ball down, he still has plenty of ways to get a bucket when his team needs one.
Horford finished the night with 19 points and eight rebounds as the Celtics went on to take a 110–103 victory.