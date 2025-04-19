Jaylen Brown Shouts Out Boston's 'Punch-First' Environment Ahead of Game 1 vs. Magic
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is ready to go for the team's game 1 matchup vs. the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon—and he's not at all intimidated by the known craziness that is Boston's TD Garden during big-time Celtics games.
Asked what makes the Garden different than other arenas during the playoffs, Brown was equal parts unflinching and effusive, praising Boston's fans while bluntly recognizing them for the wild bunch that they are.
"The fans are crazy," Brown said in reply. "They love the game. It's a hostile environment, and it's an expectation of winning. You gotta [have] a punch-first mentality in Boston. And I identify with that."
Brown has been dealing with some right knee pain as of late and has missed a few sporadic games as a result. But head coach Joe Mazzulla reassured fans on Saturday that Brown will be ready to go vs. the Magic (without a minutes restriction), and that he's been able to perform in practice all week.
Hear that, Celtics fans? You can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Brown—who averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists during the regular season—will be on the court Sunday afternoon.
Tip-off at TD Garden is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.