Jayson Tatum Bids Farewell to Kristaps Porzingis With Classy Message After Trade
This week marked the end of a brief era in Boston as the Celtics, facing enormous financial penalties due to the large salaries littering the roster, traded both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the lead-up to the NBA draft. Both were tabbed as likely departures after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the playoffs but it is nevertheless a bit shocking to see the 2024 champs deconstruct their core so swiftly and mercilessly.
For his part, Tatum made sure to say goodbye to Porzingis after a Tuesday trade sent the big man to the Atlanta Hawks. He posted on Instagram Wednesday morning with a classy message for his former teammate.
"Big fella! Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team!," Tatum wrote over a picture of the two posing with the Larry O'Brien trophy following last year's title. "thankful for you always champ!" He attached a few unicorn emojis at the end to hammer his appreciation home.
It is a tough moment for the Celtics and Tatum given Porzingis's arrival marked the beginning of a championship run. But such are the harsh realities of the NBA. Nothing is forever.
Porzingis now begins a new journey in Atlanta while Tatum continues his recovery in Boston.