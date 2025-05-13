Sports World Sends Prayers to Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Suffers Leg Injury
An upsetting scene unfolded at Madison Square Garden on Monday night late in the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks' Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Celtics star Jayson Tatum was helped to the locker room and later seen in a wheelchair after he suffered a non-contact leg injury.
NBA fans couldn't believe what they were seeing as the reigning champion struggled to put weight on his leg as he was helped off the court. Losing Tatum would be significantly detrimental for the Celtics at this point of the postseason, with Boston down 3–1 to New York after Monday night's 121–113 loss.
The Celtics need to win Game 5 on Wednesday night in order to stay alive this season, and that will be far more difficult without Tatum on the floor.
Sports stars began sending Tatum prayers on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after he left the court on Monday night. Fellow NBA stars such as LeBron James and Dejounte Murray were some of the first to send Tatum well wishes.