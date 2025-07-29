Jayson Tatum Offers Up Some Golf Advice to Newcomer LeBron James
Everyone in the NBA sphere knows LeBron James is taking up golf. Why, you may ask? Because the chronically online poster, of course, shared a video of him attempting the sport for the first time roughly three weeks ago.
He wasn't looking amazing in the clip, but he admitted as much in his caption and seemed to be a good sport about the whole thing. He's in a good place to learn. The NBA isn't lacking in scratch golfers, some of whom have already offered King James their advice.
Jayson Tatum, currently hosting his 5th annual Jayson Tatum Foundation golf tournament in St. Louis, offered up some pointers for James as he continues his learning journey.
After hilariously grimacing while watching a video of James's swing, Tatum started his message on an encouraging note:
"I'm just happy my guy is out there," Tatum said. "It's been a long time coming. Part of it is you just gotta get out there. You gotta fall in love with the game. We all probably looked like this when we first got out there. Hopefully, you keep practicing, and it's only up from here."
As for some advice for Bron's swing, Tatum had some of that too, albeit comically delivered:
"Loosen up a little bit," he said, with a laugh. "He gon' figure it out."
Once James inevitably improves his game, he can hit the links with fellow NBA golf lovers like Tatum, Steph Curry, and Michael Jordan, among others. Will his basketball prowess translate to the links? Time will tell.