Steph Curry Has Simple Message for LeBron James As Lakers Star Takes Up Golf
LeBron James has been testing out the golf course this offseason.
Before his 23rd NBA season begins, the Los Angeles Lakers forward is spending some time picking up golf this summer. On his Instagram account, James chronicled his second day of attempting to golf with a couple of videos.
“Day 2 of officially trying this [golf] out! Boy o Boy it’s a mind f— to say the least!" James wrote on Instagram. "But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! Got a long a— way to go at this sport and I’ll still be some s— but hey it’s a great time out there!"
Among those to comment on James's post was Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, who simply wrote, "Welcome. We've been waiting for you."
Curry, who has long held a rivalry with James on the court, is one of the NBA's most prominent golfers. He is frequently playing golf when not playing or practicing for the Warriors, and even won the American Century Championship in 2023.
Several other athletes commented on James beginning his golf journey. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wrote on the post "reeeaal oldhead" with a laughing emoji while Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps commented "let's gooo!"