Jayson Tatum Loved Son Deuce's Familiar Move in Youth Basketball Game
Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, has been in the lab watching film of his dad.
The Boston Celtics star posted a video on his Instagram Story Saturday of a slick move from Deuce during one of his youth basketball games.
In the video, Deuce ran to a teammate for the ball and then bounced a few strong dribbles to the right, spun around a defender and sank a turnaround jumper. He must've learned that move from his father.
"Lol this is crazy to me," Jayson captioned the video, along with a crying-laughing emoji, proud of the silky move from his son.
Deuce has long been a fixture within the Celtics organization, whether it's accompanying his dad pregame, observing games courtside or various wholesome moments with the NBA's biggest stars. Who could forget when the two celebrated the Celtics' 18th championship and Jayson's first title last season?
Jayson and the Celtics (45-18) have a much-anticipated game Saturday night when they host Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (40-21) at TD Garden. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by ABC and streamed across ESPN properties.
Maybe Deuce will pick up a few more tricks, although he's already deep in his bag.