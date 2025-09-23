SI

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Possible Timeline for Return From Achilles Injury

The Celtics' star forward tore his Achilles tendon this past NBA postseason.

Mike Kadlick

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon this past NBA postseason.
Tatum tore his Achilles tendon this past NBA postseason. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks last May, and is now in the midst of what is generally a lengthy recovery. The star has reportedly been a constant at Boston's Auerbach Center this summer as he works to get back on the court.

Like we mentioned, these types of injuries can be tricky, so putting a timetable on when he'll return is generally not advisable—and is something that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has avoided. During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday morning, Tatum dove in a bit when asked when he'll be back:

"That is the million-dollar question," he answered. "I think for me, and my team, the doctors, the organization, the most important thing is making a full recovery. Being back 100%. Not rushing it. But I haven't said like, 'Yo, I'm not playing this season,' or anything like that."

So does he have a goal in mind?

"I have a goal in my mind," Tatum revealed with a smile. "What I will say is, I'm not working out, rehabbing six days a week for no reason."

It sounds like he wants to be back on the court sooner rather than later.

Tatum was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and has since become a six-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA first teamer, and also led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024—the franchise's first since 2008. With the good has unfortunately come the bad, and the 27-year-old now has a major hurdle in front of him as he enters his ninth season in Boston.

Wtih the above attitude, however, it's hard to see him not getting over it.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA