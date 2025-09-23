Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Possible Timeline for Return From Achilles Injury
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks last May, and is now in the midst of what is generally a lengthy recovery. The star has reportedly been a constant at Boston's Auerbach Center this summer as he works to get back on the court.
Like we mentioned, these types of injuries can be tricky, so putting a timetable on when he'll return is generally not advisable—and is something that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has avoided. During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends on Tuesday morning, Tatum dove in a bit when asked when he'll be back:
"That is the million-dollar question," he answered. "I think for me, and my team, the doctors, the organization, the most important thing is making a full recovery. Being back 100%. Not rushing it. But I haven't said like, 'Yo, I'm not playing this season,' or anything like that."
So does he have a goal in mind?
"I have a goal in my mind," Tatum revealed with a smile. "What I will say is, I'm not working out, rehabbing six days a week for no reason."
It sounds like he wants to be back on the court sooner rather than later.
Tatum was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and has since become a six-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA first teamer, and also led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024—the franchise's first since 2008. With the good has unfortunately come the bad, and the 27-year-old now has a major hurdle in front of him as he enters his ninth season in Boston.
Wtih the above attitude, however, it's hard to see him not getting over it.