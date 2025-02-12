Jayson Tatum's Trainer Shares Old Footage of Celtics Star Working Out with Kobe Bryant
After dropping 33 points in the Celtics' 103-85 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night, star Jayson Tatum spent his off day back in Boston alongside his trainer, Drew Hanlen.
Hanlen, a longtime NBA skills coach, recently released his new book titled: Stop Bull-------- Yourself. At a book launch event on Tuesday at TD Garden, he brought Tatum as a special guest—and the two shared never-before-seen footage of Tatum training with the late Kobe Bryant.
Here's a look, courtesy of WEEI Sports Radio's Justin Turpin:
Tatum has long admired the former Los Angeles Lakers star, and once revealed that Bryant is the reason he started playing basketball in the first place.
"My favorite team were the Lakers," Tatum explained in a sit-down interview during his rookie season. "Kobe Bryant was the reason I started playing basketball. He always was and will be my favorite player of all time."
"I love the way he could get his shot off," he continued. "His footwork... just his determination to be the best player. He had an incredible work ethic, incredible drive, and just his killer mentality that he had."
Tatum clearly learned a lot from Bryant. Through eight seasons, the 26-year-old is a six-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA First teamer, and of course—an NBA champion.