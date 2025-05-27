NBA’s Best Analyst Is Still Sorely Missed
1. I’ve written this many times before. And I’ve said this about a million times on SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
But given that we are now in the middle of the conference finals, with the NBA Finals set to begin a week from Thursday, it needs to be said again: ESPN firing Jeff Van Gundy as its lead NBA analyst remains the most dumbfounding decision I’ve ever seen in sports media.
This is not about Richard Jefferson or Doris Burke, who are working the Timberwolves-Thunder Western Conference finals with Mike Breen. This is simply about the fact that the best analyst in the NBA got fired and isn’t calling games.
When Van Gundy called a game, you knew at any moment, he could go off. You knew at any moment he was going to say something unique and thought-provoking. That aspect of ESPN’s telecasts is sorely missed.
I don’t need to rehash the debacle it caused for ESPN, which went from Van Gundy to Doc Rivers to JJ Redick to Jefferson in a run of wild instability.
It’s just hard to watch any of the Timberwolves-Thunder series and not periodically think that Van Gundy should still be behind the microphone.
For whatever reason, the NBA lacks great analysts. Because of the quick pace, the NBA on TV is a play-by-play person’s sport. That’s why folks like Breen and Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle stand out.
The analysts don’t stand out nearly as much. Van Gundy stood out. Always. Ironically, the reason Van Gundy stood out—brutally honest, no punches pulled—is basically the reason he’s not calling games anymore.
And that’s a massive loss for NBA viewers.
2. On his latest podcast, Bill Simmons and guest Jon Stewart busted out their Mike and the Mad Dog impressions, while paying homage to the iconic sports radio duo.
3. If you missed it late Friday afternoon because you were already in long-holiday-weekend mode, here is how Tony Reali closed out the final episode of Around the Horn.
4. This is unbelievable. Former NFL coach, Jim Mora, who somehow looks the same as he did when he made his famous “Playoffs?!?!” rant in 2001, is still going strong at 90.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I want to send out well wishes to the greatest wrestling announcer, Jim Ross, who is undergoing surgery today after being diagnosed with colon cancer. The term “GOAT” gets thrown out so much, but in the case of Ross, it’s 100% fact.
