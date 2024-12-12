Jimmy Butler's Agent Offers Aggressive Rebuttal to Shams Charania Trade Reports
In recent days, ESPN's Shams Charania has made multiple reports indicating that Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler has a list of teams he would be open to being traded to if the Heat were to consider moving him this season ahead of him hitting free agency this summer.
The list initially included three teams: The Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. On Wednesday, Charania reported that Butler also has the Phoenix Suns on his list of approved teams. He named Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, by name as the source of the whispers about Butler's preferences.
Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute the Tweets, and quite aggressively. Here's what he had to say to Charania in a series of Tweets:
"Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull---t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge. ... I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist” ... Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad “I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter Vescey..” (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you."
Speaking to the press earlier this week, Butler's coach, Erik Spoelstra, appeared to disagree with the idea that Butler was likely on the move. Butler himself didn't lend credence to the rumors. Now add his agent to the list of people pushing against the idea.
For what it's worth, team owner Micky Arison reposted one of Lee's Tweets responding to Charania on X, a seeming co-sign of his stance toward the recent reporting on Butler by Charania.
It's already shaping up to be an interesting trade season.