Jimmy Butler Dishes on Budding Relationship With Draymond Green on Warriors
The honeymoon glow of the Jimmy Butler-Warriors match made before the NBA trade deadline hasn’t faded quite yet.
Nearly two weeks after Golden State acquired Butler from the Miami Heat, the new Warriors star hasn’t wasted any time making his impact in the Bay. Butler averaged 20-plus points in his first three games for the Warriors and has made possessions less “hard” for Steph Curry and the offense, as Curry told reporters in a postgame presser earlier this month.
The six-time All-Star has also been getting to know his Warriors teammates off the court and recently dished on his growing relationship with Draymond Green. Amid worries over how Butler and Green, two of the league’s fiery personalities, would get along in Golden State, Butler shared how he and Green were building chemistry this season.
“Me and Draymond get along quite well,” Butler said on the Kris Fade Show. “We play a lot of dominoes. He's the best. You don’t realize how great he is until you actually get on his team, and how smart, and how he’ll do anything to win. And I respect that the most out of anything. It’s all about winning all the time with that dude.”
Butler also confidently predicted he and the Warriors would win a ring this year, though the team currently sits in 10th place in the West with a middling 28-27 record.
Despite Butler’s exciting mid-season arrival, the Warriors still haven’t won three consecutive games since last November and are still fine-tuning their lineups ahead of what they hope to be a successful playoff push.
At the very least, Butler seems to be quickly making friends on his new team. Just wait until Green takes all his money in dominoes…